Rare victory already forgotten by Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley

THE EXHILARATION of victory did not last long for Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley on Tuesday night.

The Terriers’ cherished midweek triumph at Stoke City, their first success in 20 league matches since February 26, may have been a cathartic moment for everyone connected with the club, but Cowley is well aware that one swallow does not make a summer.

Town are now focusing on ending another dreaded statistic, namely ending a ten-game sequence in all competitions without a home win in tomorrow’s game with Yorkshire rivals Hull City as they aim not to waste the psychological merit gained from midweek.

Cowley, who could welcome back Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard tomorrow, said: “For myself and Nicky (assistant), by the time we have had the journey home, the victory is over.

“For the players, we normally give them an evening, while for the supporters, we always think they can have the week!

“But for us, it is literally as soon as the journey is over, we are now thinking about the next game and preparations and that is always what it is.

“I always work really hard from the end of June to whenever it (season) finishes in May to try and get a maybe week of contentment to lay on a sun bed somewhere to look back on what we have achieved,” explained Cowley.

“The challenge is to follow Tuesday’s result.

“We have played with a huge amount of determination and grit and fought for every ball and put our bodies on the line where necessary and carried some threat on the counter.

“Ninety per cent is the grit and determination and ten per cent is the tactical part and if they can bring those qualities every week, then we will always be competitive.”