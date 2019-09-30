Revealed! The reason Rotherham United's move for ex-Newcastle United prospect has been shelved

Former Newcastle United winger Callum Roberts’ return to the Football League has been put on ice – with illness preventing the 22-year-old from attending a trial at Rotherham United.

It was expected that Roberts, who plies his trade with Lee Clark-managed Blyth Spartans, would head down to the New York Stadium this week.

But illness prevented Roberts travelling to South Yorkshire.

Spartans boss Lee Clark explained: “I’m aware of the interest from Rotherham.

“But, he will be involved for us at the weekend if he recovers from illness.”

Roberts has scored seven goals in eight appearances for Spartans this season - that run has included two hat-tricks in a week against Curzon Ashton and AFC Telford United.

The 22-year-old started his career with Newcastle but only made a total of two appearances in black and white – which included a goal in last season’s third round FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Roberts has previously had loan spells with Gateshead, Kilmarnock and Colchester United. After his release by the Magpies in the summer he was linked with a move to Panathinaikos, but that deal failed to materialise.