Rotherham United 0 Shrewsbury Town 0: Stalemate for Millers

Have your say

Shrewsbury held on for a goalless draw at Rotherham in a low-quality match.

The home side had the better of the chances but Shrewsbury's resolve earned them a point.

Freddie Ladapo forced Shrewsbury goalkeeper Max O'Leary into an early diving save with a shot from the edge of the box.

A Rotherham penalty shout was turned away after ex-Shrewsbury man Carlton Morris went down too easily in the box.

The visitors' first effort on goal was kept out by Daniel Iversen after Ryan Giles had dribbled across the box before shooting.

It took until after the hour mark for any real quality to materialise in the second half, but Rotherham's in-form winger Jake Hastie's shot was easily dealt with by O'Leary following a clever ball to the winger from Matt Crooks.

Morris had the best chance to score the winner but he poked wide from close range from Ben Wiles' knockdown.

Shrewsbury saw out the five minutes added time to bag the point which keeps them above Rotherham in the table.