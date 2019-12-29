Rotherham United 4 Peterborough United 0 – Millers discover some welcome home comforts

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says he will not get carried away after his side’s thumping of Peterborough.

The promotion-chasing Millers, who had Joe Mattock sent off late on, dominated from start to finish as United moved up to third in the table against ten-man Posh.

GROUNDED: Rotherham manager Paul Warne

“I felt we were more like us today, it was a Rotherham performance,” he said. “It has been hard – people expect us to win every game at home this season. If we don’t score early it adds pressure. We had luck here and there, but it is nice to win.

“We played well and the way we want to play, We will get confidence from that.

“The table is very close and I am not getting carried away.”

Carlton Morris headed over before Matt Olusunde had a shot saved as Rotherham dominated the opening 30 minutes.

Ivan Toney should have put Posh ahead just before the break but headed over.

The Millers went ahead when Richard Wood headed home a Morris cross five minutes after the restart.

Frankie Kent was red-carded for chopping down Chiedozie Ogbene on 54 minutes to give the home side another boost which they took advantage of.

Daniel Butler deflected a Matt Crooks shot into his own net on 68 minutes before Mattock was shown red for an off-the-ball incident with 17 minutes left.

It was 3-0 when a shot hit Joe Ward and beat his own goalkeeper on 77 minutes before Kyle Vassell added gloss with a brilliant acrobatic effort.

Rotherham United: Iversen, Thompson, Ihiekwe, Robertson (Wood,27), Mattock, Olosunde. Crooks, Barlaser, Ogbene, Ladapo (Vassell 69), Morris (Smith 76). Unused substitutes: Wiles, Price, Lindsay, Hastie.

Peterborough United: Pym, Mason, Kent, Beevers, Butler, Reed (Bennett 57), Woodyard, Burrows (Ward 45), Boyd, Jade-Jones, Toney (Eisa 82). Unused substitutes: O’Malley, Cartwright, Barker, Jones.

Referee: Andy Haines (Tyne & Wear).