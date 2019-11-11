Rotherham United can progress at the expense of Doncaster Rovers as Bradford City seek three-goal cushion

Midfielder Chris Taylor could make his Bradford City debut tonight as the Bantams, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers face decision day in the EFL Trophy.

A registration issue initially stopped the 32-year-old moving to Valley Parade after being released by Blackpool in the summer, but with the matter now resolved he has signed a contract until mid-January.

It had seemed as if an appearance for Barrow in the FA Lancashire Cup might put paid to the move.

“After one of the strangest periods in my life, I am delighted and over the moon to finally be a Bradford City player,” said Taylor, who played for Bradford manager Gary Bowyer at Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, and also had spells with Oldham Athletic and Millwall.

The Bantams must win by a three-goal margin at home to Rochdale to reach the EFL Trophy knockout stages, while Dale can go through with a four-goal victory.

James Vaughan came off with an ankle injury during Saturday’s FA Cup first-round draw at Shrewsbury Town, and with Clayton Donaldson also sidelined, Swindon Town are unsure if the Bantams will recall Eoin Doyle in January after 14 goals in as many League Two games. Doyle was not given permission to play in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Doncaster are not in action tonight, but their fate will be decided by Rotherham’s result at Lincoln City. The Millers only need avoid defeat to progress at Rovers’s expense.

Rotherham record signing Freddie Ladapo stated his case for a first start since going off injured against Doncaster in October by scoring in Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win at Maidenhead. He was on the bench for the last four games, but it was only the second time he had come off it.