Rotherham United v Wycombe Wanderers: Problems mount for Millers chief Paul Warne

Paul Warne is demanding a repeat performance from Rotherham United today, but injuries and fatigue may stop him picking the same team.

The Millers won 2-0 at then-League One leaders Ipswich Town on Wednesday and now host Wycombe Wanderers, level on points with the Tractor Boys in third.

Manager Warne says the fans will expect more of the same today but he could be forced to do without three of those who started at Portman Road, including match-winner Matt Crooks.

“Wednesday’s win is not worth as much if we don’t back it up with a result on Saturday,” commented Warne. “8,500 or 9,000 home fans want to watch us play the way we did at Ipswich.

“We ask the lads to play on the front foot and we ask them to be energetic and we have some tired bodies.

“We have watched a lot of Wycombe and they have had some unbelievable results. I don’t think at the start of this season they were among the favourites to go up. Everyone might say they will falter soon, but I don’t think they will.

“We might have to freshen it up to get some energy on to the pitch. I don’t want it to drop off.”

With Crooks, Matthew Olosunde and Joe Mattock doubts for the game, Warne may have little choice but to change his team but striker Kyle Vassell’s comeback has been delayed by a new injury, and a late decision will be made on whether Clark Robertson can return after two games out with a groin injury.

The loss of Vassell is frustrating as he had been under consideration for a place on the bench at Ipswich, only to suffer a setback in training. He has not featured since August because of hamstring trouble but his latest problem is to his calf.

“It’s very tough to take,” said Warne. “It’s tougher for him than it is for me, obviously, He’ll be out for three weeks. I’ve been desperate to get him back because he’s a maverick and his element of surprise can be a deadly force.

“The more attacking prowess and options you can have, the better. A manager always wants competition for the places up top.”

Crooks’s two goals in Suffolk doubled his tally for the League One campaign but, like Olosunde, he complained of discomfort in his groin afterwards. Willock’s is a back injury.