Sheffield Wednesday monitor League One star, Price-tag named for Sunderland-linked striker, Rotherham expect interest in exciting winger - League One gossip

It’s exactly one week until the January transfer window slams shut as League One clubs continue their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run-in.

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

Fleetwood Town are set to announce the shock arrival of former Aston Villa and Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan following his release from Hearts. (Various)

Darren Moores Doncaster Rovers are willing to take Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey on loan and offer him regular first-team football in League One. (The Athletic)

Blackpool are still expected to announce the arrival of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell. He has agreed a short-term deal until the end of the season. (Various)

Bristol City are pushing hard to sign Peterborough United's Ivan Toney and are not put off by his 9million price tag. (Bristol Live)

