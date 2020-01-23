Sheffield Wednesday monitor League One star, Price-tag named for Sunderland-linked striker, Rotherham expect interest in exciting winger - League One gossip
It’s exactly one week until the January transfer window slams shut as League One clubs continue their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run-in.
A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:
1. Fleetwood close in on shock deal
Fleetwood Town are set to announce the shock arrival of former Aston Villa and Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan following his release from Hearts. (Various)