Sheffield Wednesday monitor League One star, Price-tag named for Sunderland-linked striker, Rotherham expect interest in exciting winger - League One gossip

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don't want to stop there. Here, we've rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier

1. Fleetwood close in on shock deal Fleetwood Town are set to announce the shock arrival of former Aston Villa and Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan following his release from Hearts. (Various)

2. Rovers open to signing Villa youngster Darren Moores Doncaster Rovers are willing to take Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey on loan and offer him regular first-team football in League One. (The Athletic)

3. Deal still close for Maxwell Blackpool are still expected to announce the arrival of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell. He has agreed a short-term deal until the end of the season. (Various)

4. Robins push to sign Toney Bristol City are pushing hard to sign Peterborough United's Ivan Toney and are not put off by his 9million price tag. (Bristol Live)

