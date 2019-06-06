Silly defensive mistakes cost England, admits Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling admitted England were punished for “silly” mistakes after their Nations League semi-final defeat.

Mistakes from John Stones and Ross Barkley in extra-time – after the game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes – saw Holland progress.

England head coach Gareth Southgate embraces John Stones after the Nations League Semi Final at Estadio D. Alfonso Henriques, Guimaraes. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“Towards the end of the second half I thought we were the better team but we let in a goal and made some silly mistakes, at this level you get punished for them,” said England’s captain for the night.

“They got their pressing right on the night and we made a few mistakes. We tried at times but it didn’t work.

“We have to keep trying, we can’t just stop here. The team was slightly altered today, with a few players missing who normally play. Players came in and did a job, it was only Dec’s (Rice) second game, we have a few new players and everyone tried their best but it wasn’t to be. We have still made progress to get to this stage, it’s about kicking on and trying achieve the last bit.”

On Lingard’s disallowed goal, which would have put England 2-1 up, Sterling added: “It’s one of those things, one day it might help us but today it didn’t.

“It went on the screen and said they were checking for offside. I realised there might be something there.”