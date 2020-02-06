Stuart McCall turns to Bradford City players for advice after 'two-minute' decision to return

Stuart McCall says it took him about “two minutes” to decide he wanted to return to Bradford City as manager for a third time,

Since he did, he has been trying to get a handle on his new squad, asking them how they think he can best use them.

The Bantams moved with lightning speed after sacking Gary Bowyer on Monday afternoon. The following morning, McCall was back on familiar territory, taking training at Woodhouse Grove with his long-term assistant Kenny Black.

“It took me all of two minutes when I spoke to Julian (Rhodes, the League Two club's interim chief executive),” he explained. “I got a call (in the) middle of the afternoon (on Monday) and a couple of people had texted me to tell me Gary had left his post. My agent rang and asked if I wanted him to make a call. I think he had another manager he was going to put a call into Julian about.

“It just snowballed form there and I spoke to Julian about an hour later and agreed to come. I think it was a two-minute phone call.

“He was talking about coming in on Thursday.. There was talk of was I just coming in short-term, but Julian said that was never going to be his offer.

“I needed to bring Kenny in and Julian had to speak to Stefan (Rupp, Bradford's owner) about it to make sure he was 100 per cent, but it was dead simple.

“I was straight in on Tuesday morning.”

McCall has signed a contract until “at least” the end of next season, and starts with games at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday, and Stevenage on Tuesday.

Bradford dropped out of the League Two play-off places in Bowyer's final game in charge, a 3-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic which extended their winless sequence to seven.

Bowyer did not get chance to reap the rewards of the reshaping he did in the final week of the transfer window, but McCall thinks he has the tools he needs to make a success of his third spell as manager.

“I know a few of the squad,” he said. “I wouldn't say there's a slight imbalance to the squad but we brought two widemen in allied to the four we already had, and there's a few midfield players in there. It's a big squad, probably too big, if I'm honest.

“Hopefully everyone will get their opportunity and take it when it comes along.

“I know a few of the lads, there are some I don't know at all but I've had one-to-ones with them and there's all the (video) analysis clips we've been looking at. We've just got to get down to assessing the players as quickly as they can, and where they see their best positions if we can because I know Gary, like I've done many times, changed the formation a few times.

“I've got to try and get the players in their best positions and do the best I can.”