Stuart McCall 'wants to keep the excitement going' on his Bradford City return

The power of positive thinking will be fuelling Stuart McCall's third spell as Bradford City manager.

The return of the club legend has been well timed, with matches at home to Grimsby Town and Stevenage his first engagements back in the dugout.

The feel-good factor of McCall's latest Valley Parade return – he also had two stints as a player – will boost the game and the mood after the disillusionment of the last days of Gary Bowyer. But a perked-up Grimsby should help the atmosphere even more.

McCall has made it his job to put smiles back on Bradford faces, whether it be players or supporters, but he knows the only real way to do that is with wins.

“It’s results that bring fans back,” he says, taking over a team which has not won in its last seven encounters, and only three times in the last 18 in all competitions.

“I’ve always said that at 5pm or whatever time it is, when you’re getting up and the final whistle’s gone, if you’re a supporter and you can’t wait for the next game, that’s a start.

“In my first season we got plaudits for playing some decent football. We were unbeaten at home but drew too many games.

“We didn’t go out to draw them, we should have won a lot of them, but it’s about results and we know we want to keep the excitement going.

“If we go out Saturday and Tuesday and play fantastic football and come out with no points, then it will ebb away.

“It’s results we’re after but we want to do it in a manner which isn’t just to please supporters but to play how we think we should.

“For me, that is an attack-minded way.

“I'd much rather win 5-4 than 1-0.”

Although the mood has been downbeat recently, with fans complaining about dreary football, McCall has 15 matches to make up what is only a one-point gap to the play-offs.

“We’re eighth, we’re only a few points from being in and around it again,” he argues. “It’s not as though we’re coming in a bit lower down like Ian at Grimsby, for example.

“It’s not a doom-and-gloom scenario, by any means. It’s an opportunity that we can improve.

“The players will say the right things but the proof will be on the football pitch.”

After eight months out of the game since his sacking by Scunthorpe United, McCall is just thrilled to be involved again – and at the club he loves, to boot.

“It's really exciting times to be back,” he says.

“I know Kenny Black (McCall's long-time assistant) is absolutely delighted to be back because he loved his time here and thought it was a proper football club.

“When you walk out there you know you're in a stadium, you know you're in a game, with the atmosphere you get the buzz. We've missed that.

“What’s the alternative? Sitting at home and mucking out the horses, doing the stables.

“Let me get out on that training pitch and let’s get out there and give it a real go.”