Swansea City 0 Barnsley 0 - Reds starting to feel like a ‘family’, says Gerhard Struber

Barnsley held Swansea to a 0-0 draw at the Liberty Stadium to claim another valuable point in their fight for Sky Bet Championship survival.

The Reds are now unbeaten in their last five matches after goalkeeper Sami Radlinger made a string of crucial saves to keep the scores level.

Sami Radlinger: Barnsley goalkeeper made a mistake against West Brom but atoned against Swansea. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Barnsley’s first clean sheet in 19 games moved them level on points with Stoke, and manager Gerhard Struber believes the point will be crucial.

“Our teamwork was outstanding today, it is not easy to play against Swansea with their quality, especially Celina,” he said.

“I’m happy with a very important point for us, every point we get in our situation is very, very important and now we have the feeling that we can pick up points away from home.

“Sometimes we win and sometimes we draw, and I am very happy. Now we have to recharge our batteries because the next game is so soon.

“It’s a big challenge with so many games during this Christmas period and the young boys are facing a totally different situation.

“It’s so hard for the young boys, but they are learning and growing in this situation and when we get points it shows them they can do it, which is massive for their development.

“We need more points in the next games and I hope we can come out of the relegation zone now.

“To be level with Stoke is very good for us, it’s a great feeling when we get these big points.

“The self-confidence is growing and growing, we go into the next game full of confidence and hopefully we can get another good result.

“Barnsley looks like a family now with the fans, the staff and the team. We’re standing shoulder to shoulder and that’s what we need in this situation.”

Radlinger got down sharply to deny Bersant Celina after he was picked out by Andre Ayew, before showcasing his lightning reactions to claw away Sam Surridge’s close-range shot at his back post.

Swansea striker Surridge and Barnsley forward Jacob Brown hit the woodwork either side of half-time before Radlinger sprung back into action to keep out an Ayew header.

Swansea: Woodman, Naughton, Cabango, Wilmot, Bidwell, Fulton, Grimes, Carroll (Byers 70), Ayew, Surridge (Routledge 77), Celina. Unused substitutes: Nordfeldt, John, McKay, Borja Baston, Roberts.

Barnsley: Radlinger, Jordan Williams, Diaby, Andersen, Oduor, Thomas, Halme, Mowatt (Bahre 60), Woodrow, Brown (Schmidt 61), Chaplin. Unused substitutes: Dougall, Styles, Sibbick, Simoes, Collins.

Referee: Antony Coggins (Oxfordshire).