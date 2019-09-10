Teenager Jadon Sancho nets England double in ‘crazy game’ as goal-fest hits St Mary’s

Jadon Sancho had an evening to remember at Southampton as he scored twice and created another in England’s 5-3 Euro 2020 win over Kosovo.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund star is quickly turning himself into a key threat in Gareth Southgate’s attacking armoury.

Kosovo shocked the St Mary’s crowd by taking the lead via Valon Berisha after just 34 seconds, before goals from Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, a Mergim Vojvoda own goal and Sancho’s brace made it 5-1 at half-time.

But, if Southgate’s side thought their evening’s graft was done, goals from Berisha and a Vedat Muriqi penalty made it 5-3, while Kane saw his own spot-kick saved by Aro Muric.

“It was a crazy game!” Sancho said. “I’m delighted to score my first goal for England.

“The opener was a bad mistake from us but it was a great comeback. It means a lot to me personally, and for my family it is a speical day.

“I dedicate the goals to my nan who was a big fan of me but has sadly passed away.”

Having already been the first player born in the 21st century to play for England, Sancho has now followed that up by becoming the first to score.

Not only that but, aged just 19 years and 159 days, he is now the youngest player to score two or more goals for the Three Lions since Wayne Rooney in 2004.

He is the third player to score for England while playing in Germany, following Kevin Keegan and Tony Woodcock.

Southgate admitted his side’s defending had let them down.

“It had its moments! A bizarre game really. There were obvious poor errors for goals but I’m really pleased with the composure we showed.

“We had devastating attacking play throughout and we used the ball well. The mistakes were obvious, the errors, we have to be better. The players don’t need me to tell them that. The outstanding parts of our play were obvious, the errors were obvious.”