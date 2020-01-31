These are the stunning League One deals that could happen today

The 11 stunning League One deals tipped to go through on deadline day - including Blackpool, Peterborough, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham

Transfer deadline day is here, and it looks like some big moves could go through before the 11pm deadline.

A month's worth of rumours and speculation have all come down to the final day and it's set to be a busy one.

Rotherham United appear to have reignited their interest in Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt in a deal that could take place before the deadline

Luke Matheson looks set to have medical at Wolves this afternoon with the Premier League side paying a high seven-figure fee for the youngster.

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Reading right-back Teddy Howe, which could well go through today.

Several outlets are reporting that 18-year-old ex-Liverpool star could join on loan from Fiorentina.

