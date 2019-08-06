The areas each Premier League club needs to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day - including Burnley, Brighton, Sheffield United, Liverpool and Manchester United

Published:
17:50
Tuesday 06 August 2019
Transfer deadline day for Premier League and Championship clubs is fast approaching – but which positions do Burnley, Brighton, Sheffield United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham need to strengthen before the window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday.
The Gunners have just allowed Laurent Koscielny to join Bordeaux for 4.6m, meaning manager Unai Emery will be in the market for another central defender.
Manager Dean Smith says he isnt done in the transfer market yet with Aston Villa targeting winger Said Benrahma to bolster their attacking options after a hectic window for the Birmingham side.
Eddie Howe could do with adding a quality attacking midfielder to add creativity to his forward line, evidenced by Bournemouths pursuit of Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson.
The Hammers are working on a deal for Basel forward Albian Ajeti as they search for a new striker within their remaining transfer budget.
Steve Bruce is in desperate need of a right wing-back - the Magpies have been linked with Emil Krafth.
Midfield reinforcement looks to be the main focus for Daniel Farkes side ahead of transfer deadline day, with Sevilla's defensive enforcer Ibrahim Amadou reportedly close to signing.
Brendan Rodgers has lost Harry Maguire to Manchester United for big money and hell need replacing - the Foxes are in for Burnley defender James Tarkowski
Wilfred Zaha looks likely to leave Selhurst Park at some point in the near future, Roy Hodgson will be desperate to replace his star man.
Despite spending big under Marco Silva, Everton are still a little light in the middle hence the Merseyside clubs rumoured bid for 40m-rated Watford man Abdoulaye Doucour.