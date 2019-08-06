Scroll down and click through the pages to view the complete list.

The areas each Premier League club needs to strengthen ahead of transfer deadline day - including Burnley, Brighton, Sheffield United, Liverpool, Leeds United and Manchester United

Transfer deadline day for Premier League and Championship clubs is fast approaching – but which positions do Leeds United, Burnley, Brighton, Sheffield United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham need to strengthen before the window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday.

1. Arsenal - centre-back

The Gunners have just allowed Laurent Koscielny to join Bordeaux for 4.6m, meaning manager Unai Emery will be in the market for another central defender.
2. Aston Villa - winger

Manager Dean Smith says he isnt done in the transfer market yet with Aston Villa targeting winger Said Benrahma to bolster their attacking options after a hectic window for the Birmingham side.
3. Bournemouth - attacking midfielder

Eddie Howe could do with adding a quality attacking midfielder to add creativity to his forward line, evidenced by Bournemouths pursuit of Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson.
4. West Ham United - striker

The Hammers are working on a deal for Basel forward Albian Ajeti as they search for a new striker within their remaining transfer budget.
