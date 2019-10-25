Tranmere Rovers v Doncaster Rovers – Pitch inspection at 9.15am as Darren Moore guards against complacency

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore insists he has given this afternoon’s opponents Tranmere Rovers the “utmost respect” in his preparations.

The Rovers chief could be forgiven for taking the Merseyside club lightly after they returned from Sunderland on the end of a 5-0 hammering on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, in Essex, Moore’s men were battering nine-man Southend United 7-1 to make it back-to-back League One wins.

They can extend their winning streak to three at Prenton Park later today but Moore has made sure there will be no room for complacency from his side. “Over the course of the season, I don’t get too high on the wins or too low on the losses,” said Moore.

“It is consistency that we are looking to deliver.

“We have had a good result at Southend, Tranmere have had a crushing blow at Sunderland but it means nothing because it is the next game now.

“It is the next game for them to try and put things right and for us to try and continue the form we have been showing.

“I never look at the form guide. I will give Tranmere the utmost respect and I will prepare for them exactly the same as I have for any team this season.

“We go there knowing it is going to be a difficult game. We will face a team that is hard-working and shows a lot of endeavour and fighting spirit.

“We need to try and overcome that and whatever team is selected to go out there will need to be at their best to help us get a result.”

Rovers’ latest results have put them one place outside the play-off spots, with Moore’s charges only kept out of the top six on goal difference.

Tranmere sit in 20th, after managing just three wins from their opening 14 games. However, Micky Mellon’s side have shown that they no pushovers.

They came away from promotion-chasing Coventry with all three points two weeks ago and Moore feels that every fixture poses its own difficulty.

“League One has shown this season that anybody can beat anybody on their day,” continued Moore.

“Tranmere have shown that they can go to teams you associate with the top end of the league and get results.

“Every single week in League One there is a result where somebody beats someone they shouldn’t. We have just got to plan and prepare like we have been doing and we go over there and get into a battle.”

With approximately a third of the season completed, just six points separate first place from 11th.

But the Rovers manager is adamant that he is not the type of manager who checks the league table after every result, adding: “I don’t look at it. And I know it’s a cliché but I take things a game at a time.

“I just look forward to the games because there is so much work involved in preparing for a game and the league table looks after itself as far as I’m concerned.

“If I said I’d looked at the table five times this season, I would be lying because I haven’t.”

Tranmere have said a pitch inspection will be held at 9.15am.