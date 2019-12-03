Transfer gossip as League One clubs eye deals - including Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley It’s December, which means the January transfer window is just around the corner. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One and Two transfer news. 1. Ex-Pompey man eyed by Premier League Former Portsmouth youth product Jed Wallace has been linked with big-money move to Aston Villa. (The News) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Starlet to leave Sunderland Various European clubs are eyeing a deal to sign 19-year-old Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka when the transfer window opens next month. (Shields Gazette) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Stanley man departs Accrington Stanley midfielder Lewis Doyle has joined Curzon Ashton on loan. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Midfielder to depart Walsall Kilmarnock and Southend are plotting to sign highly-rated Walsall winger Wes McDonald on a free transfer in January. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3