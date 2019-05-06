Underdogs Doncaster Rovers eager to continue proving people wrong in the play-offs

DONCASTER ROVERS’ manager Grant McCann believes being underdogs in the League One play-offs will suit his side.

Goals from Kieran Sadlier and John Marquis sealed a 2-0 win over Coventry City to book a two-legged semi-final against Charlton Athletic.

Portsmouth and Sunderland meet in the other tie, meaning Rovers – who finished between a dozen and 15 points behind the other three clubs in the play-offs – have been priced as outsiders by the bookmakers.

“We have been underdogs all season,” said McCann, whose side host Lee Bowyer’s Addicks in the first leg on Sunday, “right from minute one.

“Peterborough hired a serial promotion winner in Steve Evans and sacked him. Then they hired another serial promotion winner in Darren Ferguson.

“This is what we are up against – real experienced managers in this league.

“This group has been written off right from day one and we have just proved everyone wrong.

“We have proved we can challenge for promotion, that we can finish in the top six like we have showed.

“You know what, everyone will write us off in the play-offs. We will probably be the team people look at and say, ‘Doncaster have got no chance’. We will see.”

Peterborough went into the final day as the only side able to pip Doncaster to sixth place.

Darren Ferguson’s side took an early lead at home to Burton Albion through Joe Ward, a goal that briefly nudged Posh above the South Yorkshire outfit. Sadlier’s opener, however, restored Rovers to a position they had occupied for all but four days since early February. Posh went on to win 3-1, but Marquis sealed all three points at the Keepmoat late on.

“We did not want to rely on Burton beating Peterborough,” added McCann. “We wanted to win the game and the boys delivered a tremendously disciplined performance. We had to win and we did that.”

The Football Association are likely to look into violent scenes at the final whistle as around 100 Coventry fans invaded the pitch before clashing with police.

Meanwhile, James Coppinger has signed a one-year deal.

