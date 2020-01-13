UPDATE: Blackpool COULD miss out on striker to League Two club - League One gossip
The January transfer window is 13 days old but rumours are still circulating around League One clubs and potential deals.
Here, we’ve rounded up all of of the latest third-tier transfer gossip and rumour – with news from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers.
1. Parky comments on linked striker
Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Sunderland are not pursuing a deal for Gary Madine. (Sunderland Echo)
2. Centre back linked with Fratton Park switch
Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is reported to be eager to bring Barnsley defender Dimitri Cavare to Fratton Park to aid their promotion assault. (The News)
3. However, Pompeys boss has provided an update
Kenny Jackett says no Pompey incomings or outgoings are imminent following an early flurry of business. (The News)
4. Sunderland takeover latest
GACP Sports wont be launching a takeover of Sunderland AFC - having been approached over a possible deal. (Sunderland Echo)
