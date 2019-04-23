UPDATE: How the run-in now looks for Barnsley and League One promotion rivals

DANIEL STENDEL’S Barnsley could finish as League One champions after leaders Luton Town failed to fully make their game in hand count last night.

The Hatters were held to a 2-2 home draw by relegation-threatened AFC Wimbledon to leave them just three points clear of the second-placed Reds with two games to play.

Barnsley, however, could still finish in the play-offs with Portsmouth two points behind them with a game in hand. Sunderland, who also have a game in hand, are four points behind Daniel Stendel’s men, who entertain Blackpool on Saturday.

AFC Wimbledon gave their survival hopes a boost as Steve Seddon headed home a stoppage-time equaliser at Kenilworth Road.

Luton went ahead through Elliot Lee but Joe Pigott equalised before James Collins restored the lead before the break.

Portsmouth travel to Sunderland on Saturday when fifth-placed Charlton head to Gillingham and sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers go to Oxford aiming to recover from their 2-1 home defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Rovers are three points clear of Peterborough, who, however, have a game in hand and who travel to next-to-bottom Walsall before Tuesday’s key trip to Portsmouth.

Remaining League One fixtures:

Saturday, April 27, Accrington v Plymouth; AFC Wimbledon v Wycombe; Barnsley v Blackpool; Burton v Luton; Fleetwood v Bristol Rovers; Gillingham v Charlton; Oxford v Doncaster; Rochdale v Southend; Scunthorpe v Bradford; Sunderland v Portsmouth; Walsall v Peterborough.

Sunday, April 28, Coventry v Shrewsbury.

Tuesday, April 30, Fleetwood v Sunderland; Portsmouth v Peterborough.

Saturday, May 4, Blackpool v Gillingham; Bradford v AFC Wimbledon; Bristol Rovers v Barnsley; Charlton v Rochdale; Doncaster v Coventry; Luton v Oxford; Peterborough v Burton; Plymouth v Scunthorpe; Portsmouth v Accrington; Shrewsbury v Walsall; Southend v Sunderland; Wycombe v Fleetwood.