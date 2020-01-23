UPDATE: Leeds United 'target' in talks with Rangers, Defender addresses Sheffield United interest, Sheffield Wednesday in for striker - League One gossip

A host of clubs have already completed deals and they don’t want to stop there. Here, we’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Rovers open to signing Villa youngster Darren Moores Doncaster Rovers are willing to take Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey on loan and offer him regular first-team football in League One. (The Athletic) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Deal still close for Maxwell Blackpool are still expected to announce the arrival of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell. He has agreed a short-term deal until the end of the season. (Various) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Robins push to sign Toney Bristol City are pushing hard to sign Peterborough United's Ivan Toney and are not put off by his 9million price tag. (Bristol Live) Getty Buy a Photo

4. All quiet at Fratton Park... It is not the update Portsmouth fans wanted as boss Kenny Jackett revealed it is all very quiet on the transfer front at the moment. (BBC South) Getty Buy a Photo

View more