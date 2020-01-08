Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer news from around the web.

UPDATE: Marcus Maddison update; Blackpool, Sunderland and Portsmouth news - League One gossip

The January transfer window is entering its eighth day, with League One clubs completing deals and eyeing further moves.

And we’ve got all the latest third-tier gossip! Rochdale, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers have completed deals, whilst stars from Peterborough United, Blackpool continue to be linked with moves to other clubs.

The former Sunderland manager has ruled out a move for Jon McLaughlin - the Scot is entering the last six months of his contract.

1. Jack Ross has his say on Sunderland goalkeeper

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says the loan signing of Sheffield Wednesdays Jordan Thorniley does not mean Curtis Tilt or Ben Heneghan will leave.

2. Simon Grayson outlines duo plans

Sunderland wont receive a fee for Scottish international after his move to Aberdeen. (The Sun)

3. DONE DEAL

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed Championship interest in Marcus Maddison, but denied contact from West Brom. (Birmingham Live)

4. Marcus Maddison latest

