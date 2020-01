The January transfer window is now open, with a host of Championship clubs eyeing deals!

And we've got all the latest transfer gossip from around the web - including rumours from Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County. Just scroll down and click through the pages to take a look.

Preston North End have been linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle. (Lancashire Post)

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Southampton winger Josh Sims. (Various)

Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are both considering a move for Manchester Uniteds George Tanner in the January transfer window (Manchester Evening News)

Barnsley star Cauley Woodrow has also been linked with a move to Elland Road this window. (The Sun)

Coventry City, Doncaster and Oxford United are interested in Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne. (Football Insider)

Boros Marvin Johnson has been linked with a move to Bournemouth when his contract expires this summer. (Teesside Gazette)

Sunderland are hoping that they can agree a permanent move for Leeds United right-back Lewie Coyle. (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Diafra Sakho in the January transfer window. (The Sun)

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Luke Freeman at Sheffield United. (The Sun)