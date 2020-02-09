‘We’ll take a point and move on,’ says Hull City chief Grant McCann

HULL CITY failed to take advantage of Reading’s midweek FA Cup exertions but at least ended a run of four successive defeats.

The Tigers almost went ahead early on when goalkeeper Rafael tipped a powerful effort from Marcus Maddison onto a post but Reading improved on a poor first-half display and grabbed the lead in the 56th minute through Jordan Obita’s near-post finish.

However, Hull, with 11 players missing through injury, levelled eight minutes from the end when a deflected effort from substitute Mallik Wilks looped over Rafael.

Reading had reached the FA Cup fifth round with victory at Cardiff on Tuesday – after a 3-3 draw, following extra-time, and then 4-1 on penalties – and manager Mark Bowen blamed it for a tired display against the Tigers.

Hull chief Grant McCann said: “Yes, it stops that losing run a little bit but it does not really provide a sense of relief because I thought that, in what we set out to do, we were in control in the first half.

“We frustrated Reading and you could see that by how quiet the stadium went. But in the Championship, teams are going to have a good spell against you, especially when you’re away from home.

“Reading were good in the second half. You have to give them credit for that. We were a bit disjointed for their goal. But the response of my team to come back, on the back of a bad run, showed great determination and will-power.

“To be honest, we could almost have won it at the end. But we’ll take the point and move on.”

Reading: Rafael Cabral, Moore, Morrison, Blackett, Gunter (Felipe Araruna 27), Swift, Pele, Ejaria, Obita (Richards 61), Meite, Baldock (Aluko 68). Unused substitutes: Walker, Rinomhota, Adam, Puscas.

Hull City: Long, McKenzie, Lichaj (Wilks 70), McLoughlin, Elder, Maddison, Da Silva Lopes, Batty (Magennis 61), Honeyman, Irvine, Eaves (Lewis-Potter 76). Unused substitutes: Ingram, Kingsley, Bonds, Smith.

Referee: A Davies (Hampshire).