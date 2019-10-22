West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley: ‘We enjoy ruining parties,’ says Adam Murray

BARNSLEY caretaker head coach Adam Murray has revealed that he received a ‘pep talk’ from Sheffield United chief Chris Wilder ahead of his first outing in the dug-out at Oakwell.

Murray, preparing for this evening’s tough trip to The Hawthorns, has cited Wilder as an inspiration in his decision to go into coaching, having worked with the Blades manager during his time in charge at Oxford United – when he was captain for a spell.

Adam Murray: Aims to spring surprise. Picture: Simon Hulme

The 38-year-old said: “He (Wilder) is probably the best manager I have played for. Not just in terms of tactical ability and knowledge, but he was a real players’ manager.

“He is someone that, even when I was at Mansfield, he would call me out of the blue and offer me a bit of advice and little bit of praise.

“I spoke to him last week; I should have rung him back on Friday, but I forgot. But having people like around you is amazing to be able to call on.

“As a young coach, especially in these situations, it is great to have.”

After Saturday’s encouraging display in a 1-1 home draw with Swansea, Barnsley face a significant step up against Championship leaders West Bromwich, according to Murray.

He added: “For me, Swansea are good, but these (West Brom) are on a different playing field.

“We had a meeting (on Monday morning) and you can go there with fear and anxiety as they have such good players; Premier League players and they are top of the league.

“But I do not think we are about that and that is not in our make-up. We will go there with structure, but at the same time, go and attack.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Picture: James Wilson/Sportimage

“Nobody expected us to get anything on Saturday, apart from within our dressing room. No-one is going to expect anything from us (at West Brom). We enjoy ruining parties, so that will be our plan.”

Dimitri Cavare and Bambo Diaby, who came off with fatigue in the closing stages on Saturday, are rated at ‘70-30’ regarding their availability. Mindful of this weekend’s trip to Huddersfield on the horizon, Murray says that he will utilise his squad options.

“The squad will be important and it is a big week and the squad will come into play”, he added.

Last six games: West Brom DWWLWW; Barnsley LLLDLD.

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire).

Last time: West Brom 1 Barnsley 1, May 2, 2010; Championship.