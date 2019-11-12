'What dreams are made of' for Whitby Lioness Beth Mead at Wembley

Whitby’s Beth Mead insists she will cherish the memory of playing in front of over 77,000 fans at Wembley on Saturday - despite a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Germany.

Beth Mead is fouled by the Germany goalkeeper.

Mead won a penalty that was missed by Nikita Parris during the 2-1 loss.

Mead said: “Words are indescribable at how it felt to walk out and play in front of over 77,000 fans.

“I had goosebumps from head to toe - that is what a girl dreams about growing up.

“I will cherish those feelings and experiences for the rest of my life.

“Unfortunately the result didn’t go the way we wanted to but that’s part of football.”

The Hinderwell hot-shot was left in a heap by a horror tackle from Sara Doorsoun during the encounter.

“My knee is just about attached, it wasn’t a great tackle and definitely should’ve been a red,” said Mead.

“I’m just lucky I didn’t get seriously injured.”

The Lionesses play the Czech Republic in a friendly on Tuesday night in Ceske Budejovice.

The Lionesses' 2-1 defeat to Germany in front of a record-breaking Wembley crowd was their fifth in their last seven matches.

"We've not performed," said England manager Phil Neville . "I've not performed as a manager, the players haven't performed as players and we take full responsibility for that and ultimately the buck stops with me.

"I need to be better as a manager to get more out of these players."

Neville said he had not had any discussions with the Football Association's hierarchy about his future, but acknowledged both he and his players had to improve.

"The support I've had from day one has been unwavering," he said. "They know the plan we have set and from day one they've shown me and the players unwavering support.

"What I would say now is that it's up to myself as a manager and this group of players to start performing and delivering and repaying the faith that they're showing in us."