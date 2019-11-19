Why Doncaster Rovers chief Darren Moore is relieved after FA Cup replay win against AFC Wimbledon

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Moore has expressed his relief at his side getting back on the pitch after a ten-day absence - with Rovers casting aside some first-half rustiness to run out 2-0 victors in their first-round replay with visiting AFC Wimbledon.

In a disrupted season which has been notable for several postponements, Moore revealed that he was glad that Doncaster had the opportunity to take the field in a Cup replay after the first instalment on November 9, with international commitments meaning that last Saturday's scheduled League One game against Shrewsbury was postponed.

His sense of satisfaction will have increased after seeing James Coppinger-inspired Rovers score twice after the break against Wimbledon to book a round two trip to Gillingham.

Coppinger scored the opening before setting up substitute Rakish Bingham for his first goal in Rovers' colours to settle the tie.

On his side returning to the field, Moore observed: "This is why you get irate with games being called off as you want games.

"That was just the product of not playing for ten days and you come off the Southend game and you are ready to play Tranmere and that gets called off... And you are ready to play the next game and the other one. Then Shrewsbury gets called off and it gets disrupted.

"You want to get the continuity and that is why after ten days ago after we drew 1-1, straightaway I said to their manager (Glyn Hodges) that I was glad of the game. He said: 'What you mean, who wants a replay?' and I said: 'I do.' Because I want the games and I was delighted to have the game.

"The first 45 minutes was all rustiness and getting that out of the boys. I told them to up in the second half by five per cent and we will get into the game and get our chances and rewards and ultimately that is what happened in the second half.

"We came here wanting to get into the second round and did."

On the impact of evergreen Coppinger, Moore added: "He has been a wonderful servant for the football club and an instrumental part of what we are trying to do here.

"He gets and understands what we are doing. He is playing a different role to what he played in previous seasons here and at the moment, he is excelling with it."