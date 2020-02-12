Why it is turning into a crying game for Barnsley chief

Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber had a less than satisfactory Tuesday.

In a post-match therapy session masquerading as a press conference, he described it more succinctly – in four letters, in fact.

Standing in biting wind and snow watching your relegation-threatened team lose limply cannot be a barrel of laughs. It took just 22 minutes for Struber to show he had the hump.

After watching Clarke Oduor gift-wrap possession to Jude Bellingham yet again, trying an unnecessarily risky backheel made even dafter by the fact he was so close to his coach, Struber summoned Kilian Ludewig from his stretching exercises and told him to get stripped.

Maybe it was because he was allowed to stay up past his bedtime, maybe it was the sight of snow, but Birmingham’s child star Bellingham seemed one of the few people enjoying himself at Oakwell.

Funnily enough, by the time he had seen his team lose 1-0, failing to close down Bellingham as he chased a lost cause into the corner and pulled it back for Scott Hogan to score, Struber had got grumpier still.

“I spoke the last time so much about mistakes and learning from them but in every game we have a blackout,” he complained.

Seeing he needed it, one reporter tried to give Barnsley’s coach the verbal equivalent of a hug.

“On the positive, you started the game well and were probably by far the better side for large periods of the first half,” he offered.

“It was okay,” stropped Struber after a sigh. “But in the end we didn’t benefit from our good chances.”

He was not in the mood for niceties towards Birmingham either. “It was not a magic opponent, they only played long balls, they had no style on the ball,” he moaned. “All they were very good at was the organisation of the defence. We lost our focus, we lost our concentration. It was so simple to win against us.

“Yes we have young players but I think we have big talents who learn very quickly from mistakes and normal talent who need more time to learn. We have no more time.”

Oh come on Gerhard, lighten up.

“After the game, when we lose it’s normal that I’m not laughing,” said Struber, who was nearer – much nearer – to crying.

It was not exactly the sort of fighting spirit he called for before the match. It felt a big ask for him to lift himself for his next media engagement, to preview Saturday’s trip to Fulham, never mind rally his players.

Full-back Jordan Williams was unsurprisingly no cheerier.

“We need to be more clinical in the final pass, in clearing the ball – just basics, really,” he said. “As a team, we need to be more solid and do the simple things right.

“It’s crucial the team keeps digging away and trying to get some points. That’s all we can do.

“We’re down as a group. If we don’t cut out the mistakes we’re going to keep going down and down.”

Even the hardest-hearted Birmingham fan would have struggled to take too much freude from Austrian Struber’s very obvious schade.

With 14 games to go and the battle already looking lost, how much more can he put up with?

On the flip side of the coin, Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet expressed how pleased he was with his side’s mentality.

“We’re very pleased with the three points because in the end that’s what the goal is, every game.

“It was a difficult game for both sides, who were affected by the conditions.

“We knew the conditions before and we kept that in mind with the way we played.

“I thought before the game (it) would be decided by quality in the box and by little mistakes.

“We tried to minimise mistakes and rely a lot on our defensive side, which was very good. We knew the chances would end up coming and whoever scored the first goal would have a very good chance of winning.”