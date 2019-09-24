WIN - Family tickets to see England Lionesses take on Brazil at Middlesbrough

Four Yorkshire players have been named in the England Lionesses squad for their friendly with Brazil at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium next month – and you could be there too.

Harrogate’s Rachel Daly, Whitby’s Beth Mead and the Sheffield duo of Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck have been called up by manager Phil Neville for the games with Brazil on Saturday, October 5 (12.45pm), and away in Portugal on Tuesday, October 8.

Harrogate's Rachel Daly of England in action during the International Friendly between England Women and Canada Women at The Academy Stadium on April 05, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A notable inclusion is the return of Arsenal midfield player Jordan Nobbs after her recovery from a knee injury suffered last November. “Her mentality has been great,” said Neville.

“We have kept her involved in most things we have been doing.

“The player we have become accustomed to and we missed at the World Cup has got back up to speed incredibly.”

Alex Greenwood, Jill Scott and Fran Kirby have also returned after injury caused them to miss out last time. In addition, Neville has called up three training players in Alana Cook, Mel Lawley, and Chloe Kelly.

Neville said: “It will be great to be back in front of our fans again after two away matches. I know playing in Middlesbrough will mean passionate support and the big crowd we’re expecting shows just how much the team connected with the public in the summer. This game – and the match at Wembley against Germany in November – will be our chance to say ‘thank you’.”

