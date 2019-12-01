Women’s FA Cup - Barnsley Women perform ‘giantkilling’ act on Sheffield FC Ladies

Barnsley Women of Division One North dumped local rivals Sheffield FC Ladies out of the Women’s FA Cup at the second round stage yesterday, winning 4-0 at the Oakweel Academy.

The Women's FA Cup second roud - 'Kath Smith, right of Barnsley, takes on Milly Wortley of Sheffield (Picture: Steve Riding).

It is a giantkilling in terms of a team from a lower league ousting a rival from the division above, but in reality there are only two places between them in the pyramid, with Barnsley top of Division One North and Sheffield FC second bottom of the Northern Premier League.

The matches involving Hull City Ladies at Burnley Women, Huddersfield Town Ladies at Stoke Ladies, Brighouse Town Ladies’ visit to Chorley and Middlesbrough Ladies’ trip to Sunderland Ladies were all postponed due to frozen pitches.