Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers: Opportunity for Darren Moore’s men to start building momentum

REFERENCE the phrase ‘stop-start’ to Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore and he will nod his head emphatically.

Postponements due to international call-ups, the sad demise of Bury FC and the weather – alongside a rather more controversial call-off in their scheduled game at Bolton Wanderers on August 20 – have stymied Rovers’ hopes of major momentum this term.

Some injury ills have compounded matters and given all that, Rovers’ mid-table placing, with games in hand on their rivals, is commendable enough in the circumstances.

Fortitude has been shown on the pitch on several occasions in coming from behind to retrieve situations and you sense that character might just come in handy at leaders Wycombe this afternoon.

Moore said: “The biggest thing we have spoken about is getting the mindset and mentality right with these games because there is nothing you really can do. You cannot moan, it is what it is.

“It does disrupt the training and it has been a stop-start season through no fault of our own, but we still maintain to try and keep out standards high and focus and perspective right in terms of approaching games.”

Rovers face a Wycombe side who are 14 places and 15 points better off than this time last season and while their status as front-runners is a shock to some, Moore is not overly surprised.

He added: “It is a good game. I am looking forward to seeing Gareth (Ainsworth), I think he has done a marvellous job there.

“They are a very strong team and they deserve to be where they are because they have been the most consistent and effective team in the division and it will be a really tough game for us.

“Right the way through, everyone connected with the football club is going to have to be at their best to go and get a result as they really are in the ascendancy at the moment and leading by example from the front.”

Rovers face a Wycombe side who are unbeaten in the league on home soil since April 9, with the visitors still awaiting their first win at Adams Park, having not won on their previous four visits to Buckinghamshire.