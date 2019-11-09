Yorkshire Football Round-up: Results from Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers

Have your say

Sheffield United are still unbeaten away from home in the Premier League after a deserved draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blades had a goal disallowed by VAR after Son Heung-min had put the home side ahead.

But the equaliser came 12 minutes from time to earn Chris Wilder's side another deserved point on the road.

Premier League

Tottenham 1 Sheffield United 1

Patrick Bamford brought an end to his goalscoring drought as Leeds United saw off Blackburn Rovers. Sheffield Wednesday were involved the most dramatic of draws while Barnsley and Hull were both beaten on home turf by Stoke City and West Brom respectively.

Championship

Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Swansea City 2

Barnsley 2 Stoke City 4

Hull City 0 West Brom 1

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town's unbeaten run came to and end after a defeat at Preston North - READ MORE.

And Jonathan Woodgate and Middlesbrough took a much-needed point at QPR - READ MORE.

In the FA Cup, Rotherham United came from behind to beat Maidenhead United 3-1 while Bradford City forced a replay after a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury Town. Doncaster Rovers will also contest a replay after a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.