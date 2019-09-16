Ipswich Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0: We can take confidence from stalemate, says Ben Sheaf

Ben Sheaf believes Doncaster Rovers can take plenty of confidence from the manner of their performance in the goalless draw at League One heavyweights Ipwich Town.

Rovers were superb, particularly in the first half, and were left disappointed at only taking a single point from the game after having much the better of the attacking play.

The draw extended both sides’ unbeaten start to the League One campaign and Arsenal loanee Sheaf believes the performance in particular only increased Rovers’ momentum as they continue through a tough month which brings clashes with promotion-chasers Blackpool, Peterborough United and Coventry City.

“We can take a lot of confidence from it,” Sheaf said.

“I think it just shows where we’re at right now.

“We still need to get that clinical edge in our game and tidyness in the final third to be a bit more ruthless.

“That will come with more games together and as long as we keep doing the right things I’m sure it’ll happen.”

Rovers produced some brilliant passing football in the first half, pushing plenty of men forward deep into Ipswich territory.

But clear cut chances for both sides were scarce.

Jon Taylor should have given Rovers the lead just before the break but mistimed his run onto a fine Niall Ennis cross and saw his tame effort saved.

Ipswich were a stronger force after half time but Rovers continued to look the more threatening.

Sheaf put a shot straight at Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy after being played in by substitute Kieran Sadlier before striking the post with a shot from distance.

On-form Ipswich striker James Norwood was twice denied by Ian Lawlor after finally breaking clear of the Rovers defence while Alfie May’s decision making let him down at the other end after a rapid breakaway.

On the tough September, which continues with the visit of Blackpool to the Keepmoat tomorrow, Sheaf said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“We’ve had Rotherham, which was a derby as well, then a top team like Ipswich. It’s an exciting month but we’re taking each game as it comes and enjoying it.”

Ipswich Town: Holy, Chambers, Edwards (Georgiou 63), Skuse, Judge, Downes (Nolan 63), Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Kenlock, Norwood, Jackson (Keane 79). Unused substitutes: Norris, Wilson, Dozzell, Dobra.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor; Halliday, Anderson, John, James; Sheaf, Whiteman; Blair (May 71), Coppinger (Sadlier 71), Taylor; Ennis (Kiwomya 84). Unused substitutes: Dieng, Daniels, Gomes, Longbottom.

Referee: O Yates (England).