Ipswich Town 0 Middlesbrough 2: Besic and Downing fire Boro to victory

Middlesbrough climbed a place to second in the Sky Bet Championship table with this victory over Ipswich Town.

The goals came during a four minute spell in the first half from Mo Besic and Stewart Downing, and resulted in the home side firmly rooted to the bottom three of the table.

Both sides were playing fluent football in the opening 10 minutes but failed to create any clear cut chances until midfielder Besic took the lead for the visitors in the 12th minute.

Ipswich were caught upfield following an attack and the Bosnian player picked the ball up on the half way line and made his way towards the visitor’s penalty area. His initial shot was blocked by former Shrewsbury defender Toto Nsiala but Besic collected the rebound to comfortably stride forward and beat the Town keeper Dean Gerken.

Ipswich were the makers of their own downfall four minutes later following some wretched defending. Skipper Luke Chambers played the ball straight to Downing 30 yards from goal. The Middlesbrough winger made a bee-line towards goal and his left-footed shot took a deflection off Janoi Donacien to end up in the net.

Bor came close to a third but Daniel Ayala’s header from a corner was cleared off the line.

Ipswich: Gerken, Donacien, Nsiala, Chambers, Knudsen, Skuse, Chalobah, Ward, Nolan (Dozzell 76), Graham (Edwards 46), Jackson (Sears 46). Unused substitutes: Spence, Downes, Edun, Bialkowski.

Middlesbrough: Randolph, Shotton, Ayala, Flint, Friend, Howson, Saville, Besic (McQueen 82), Downing, Hugill (Assombalonga 65), Braithwaite (McNair 69). Unused substitutes: Batth, Fry, Lonergan, Gestede.

Referee: Andrew Madley (West Yorkshire).