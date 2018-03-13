Ipswich Town v Hull City: We have to be ready to go again, says Nigel Adkins

MANAGER Nigel Adkins has warned Hull City not to ease up in the push for Championship survival.

Thanks to a goal difference that is vastly superior to the bottom five, the Tigers are effectively seven points clear of the drop zone.

However, with back-to-back away games before the international break, at Ipswich Town tonight and then third-bottom Birmingham City on Saturday, Hull could easily be dragged back into the mire if their own results dip.

“The pressure isn’t off us – we have got to get ourselves ready to go again,” said Adkins, as he looks to improve the joint second-worst away record in the Championship with Hull having taken just 11 points from 17 outings.

“Listen, we have only won two games away from home in two years so we have got two games coming up that are both tough games.

“I told the players to enjoy the moment on Saturday (after beating Norwich), reflect on the performance, but then to draw a line and get ready for the next challenge.

“It is going to be tough down there. Mick McCarthy’s teams are always tough to beat. Can we go on and put in another good performance that gives us the opportunity to win a game of football?

“There is no one getting carried away. They have enjoyed the feeling of winning. That camaraderie, that is important. We were asked questions as a group and the players responded in a great way.”

Last six games: Ipswich Town DDLWWD Hull City LLWDLW.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Ipswich Town 0 Hull City 1; February 23, 2016; Championship.