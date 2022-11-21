Is England v Iran on TV today? How to watch Three Lions' World Cup opener

England kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran this afternoon and Gareth Southgate wants to bring joy to the nation at a challenging time by leading the Three Lions on another “memorable” journey.

England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 tournament in Russia and came close to winning the Euro 2020 crown before losing on penalties to Italy. They come into the World Cup on the back of some poor form having been relegated from the Nations League top tier during a six-match winless run they will hope to end in Monday’s Group B opener against Iran.

Fixtures against Wales and the United States follow as the Three Lions look to make it another memorable tournament under Southgate.

“Look, our challenge is to give our supporters a tournament that’s memorable,” said Southgate on the eve of the Iran game at the Khalifa International Stadium.

“We’ve taken them on fantastic journeys in our last two tournaments, and we want to bring (them on another). Our country is going also through a difficult spell – not the same as some of the other countries around the world at the moment but we’re in the middle of an economic recession and life has been difficult for a lot of our people.

“So, we want them to enjoy their football and have a journey with the team that brings some real happiness.”

Is it on TV?

BBC One will be hosting coverage of the game, which kicks off at 1pm. The pre-match build up will begin at 12pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixture will also be available on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website.

Team news

James Maddison appears a major doubt for England’s World Cup opener after missing training on the eve of the Iran clash. Maddison was the only player absent from training at England’s Al Wakrah training base on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old missed the Three Lions’ previous two open training sessions on Thursday and Friday due to what the Football Association called load management.