Is Swansea City v Hull City on TV? Channel, streaming details and team news

Ahead of the fixture in Wales, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Is it on TV?

The game will be available on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 12pm for the 12:30pm kick-off.

Hull travel to Swansea on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Is there a stream?

The game will be available on Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the game.

NOW TV monthly members can also watch the fixture online while a day pass can be purchased from NOW TV for all Sky Sports channels.

Team news

Swansea City have no new injury concerns but could consider making changes for the visit of Hull.

Striker Michael Obafemi has missed the previous two matches against QPR and Sheffield United but could feature this time around.

Liam Cullen and Joel Latibeaudiere miss out but will be back in contention after the upcoming international break. Midfielder Liam Walsh remains sidelined.

Hull boss Shota Arveladze also plans to make changes after three straight defeats.

The Tigers have won only once in six games and Arvelazde said he had made mistakes before and during Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Stoke.

On-loan Greek midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas is set to make his full Tigers debut after two appearances from the bench.