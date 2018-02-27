It’s win or bust against Barrow for Guiseley

Guiseley caretaker manager Sean St Ledger experienced the polar opposite in terms of emotions in the past week.

After last Tuesday’s dramatic late victory over AFC Fylde at Nethermoor, which the former Republic of Ireland defender labelled as one of the best moments of his footballing career, Guiseley – and the 33-year-old – came crashing down to earth by virtue of Saturday’s comprehensive 4-0 beating at the hands of National League high-fliers Sutton United.

The manner of the weekend defeat will have represented a dent to the pride of St Ledger, although the collective licking of wounds for the Lions is hardly an option, with the club facing a home game against Barrow tonight.

In may respects, it represents Guiseley’s last potential lifeline in terms of their grim survival battle.

The Cumbrians occupy the position just above the relegation zone and are 11 points clear of rock-bottom Guiseley, having played two fewer games.

Victory for the visitors would extend that gap to 14, with Guiseley then relying on several snookers and a footballing miracle if they are to somehow secure a fourth successive season of fifth-tier football.

Rueing a tough afternoon at the office, St Ledger said: “Saturday was a disappointing result, we have played one of the best sides in the league.

“But some of the goals conceded were not good enough, we have to focus now on Barrow.”

Barrow rested up at the weekend, with their scheduled league opponents in FA Trophy action.

The reverse fixture at Holker Street ended in a 0-0 draw in one of former manager Paul Cox’s first matches in charge against one of his old clubs.

Guiseley last faced Barrow almost exactly a year to the day on February 28, 2017 with a 13th-minute goal from Kevan Hurst securing them a vital three points in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Cumbrians.

With plummeting temperatures and a last blast of winter widely forecast, this evening’s game is very much in doubt, with supporters advised to check the club’s website today for updates.