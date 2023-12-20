'It's done' - Billy Sharp's free transfer to Hull City confirmed by coach Liam Rosenior

Billy Sharp will join Hull City on January 1, Liam Rosenior has confirmed, although he will not be able to make his debut at Hillsborough that day.

PROMOTION EXPERIENCE: Billy Sharp went up with Sheffield United last season

The Sheffield United legend has joined as a free agent having been with LA Galaxy during the Major League Soccer season, and trained with his new club on Wednesday.

But because the transfer window does not open until New Year's Day and because players have to be registered the day before, he will not be able to make his debut at Sheffield Wednesday on January 1.

But the experience of a player with plenty of experience of winning promotions – most recently as Sheffield United captain last season – as well as his undoubted quality as the Championship's all-time top-scorer will lift the promotion-chasing club.

Hull are in the Championship’s play-off positions and finishing there is their target for the season.

"It's done," said coach Rosenior, confirming the rumours which were circulating on Tuesday. "He's going to be a Hull City player on January 1.

"He's got a real hunger to prove himself at this level.

"I've spoken a lot about experience in big moments. We're going to have a lot of games with big pressure on it and Billy's had five promotions, (some) as captain as well.

"He scores crucal goals at crucial moments, and his goalscoring record at LA (six in 12 games) was top so were delighted to have him."