Jack Harrison looking to make most of video analysis to enhance his education at Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED loanee Jack Harrison says video analysis from both head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s staff and parent club Manchester City is helping him play an increasing role in the push towards the Premier League.

The 22-year-old netted his third goal in United colours on Wednesday as victory at home to Swansea City took the Yorkshire outfit back to the summit.

It was a timely victory, not least because Leeds are without a game this weekend due to scheduled opponents Queens Park Rangers being in FA Cup action.

Bielsa has given his players a few days off and Harrison plans to spend that time relaxing with family. While in Bolton, however, the midfielder will find time to catch up on the latest video missives designed to improve his game.

“I get video from Marcelo’s staff,” he said. “There is also a team at Manchester City who watch the loan players. I get video and advice from them as well.

“I try to take in as much as I can from both sides, learn as much as I can. I definitely find the video useful. As young players it is so important to review your game and see what can be improved.

“It can help you in certain instances, make you think about what can be done better. I try to do it as much as possible.

“Again I will review this performance (against Swansea) and see what I can improve on and go from there.”

Harrison’s latest video updates will make for happy viewing. Not only did he score what ultimately proved to be the winner against Swansea, but the loanee’s performance was so assured that he again played the full 90 minutes.

This has not always been the case this season, Harrison having been withdrawn at half-time in three of four games over the festive period.

In the other, against Blackburn Rovers, he lasted until the hour before being replaced by Jack Clarke.

Before that he had to go back to the 2-0 win over Ipswich Town on October 24 for his previous start.

“I like to stay level-headed,” he said when asked about impressing Bielsa sufficiently to stay on for the full 90 minutes on Wednesday night.

“But I was thrilled to score at Elland Road. Gianni (Alioski) put a great ball in and I glanced it on. Marcelo has worked a lot on how I can contribute going into the box, taking up the right positions, and that was one of the movements we worked on.”

Main rivals Norwich City, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion are all in action tomorrow as Leeds enjoy a 10-day break from league combat.

The Baggies, in fact, play twice before Bielsa’s men return to action with a home clash against Bolton Wanderers meaning the table could look very different by then.

Harrison is keen not to look too far ahead and instead prefers to focus on what is making United tick right now.

“The whole team has put a lot of emphasis on making sure we are the right weight and fitness is a big part of what the manager is demanding from the players,” he added.

“We all know it is important as a team. You can see by the way we play, with our press, that how fit we are on the field can only help us out.”