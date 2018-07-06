Jack Hunt seeks new Premier League route after £1.6m exit from Sheffield Wednesday

NEW Bristol City signing Jack Hunt admits he is desperate for it to be a case of third time lucky in his quest for the Premier League after joining from Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds-born Hunt, 27, who started his career at Huddersfield Town and has also played for Rotherham United and Barnsley on loan, has joined City on a three-year deal for a fee in the region of £1.6m.

After play-off heartache with Wednesday in 2015-16 and 2016-17, Hunt is eyeing better fortune with the Robins, who were top-six candidates for most of last season.

The right-back, still to make a Premier League appearance with his hopes of making a top-flight impact earlier in his career at Crystal Palace scuppered due to injury, said: “I have been involved in two near misses to the Premier League in the last few years and I don’t want that experience again.

“I have followed the Championship for a long time and Bristol City have caught my eye.

“They went on a great cup run last season, play great football so when I found out there was interest, I really wanted to get the deal done.”