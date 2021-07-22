RETURNING: Jack Hunt tackles Ryan Sessegnon in his first spell as a Sheffield Wednesday player

The right-back joins on a free transfer three years after leaving Hillsborough with promotion in his sights.

The 30-year-old was part of the team which reached the 2016 Championship play-off final, and the semi-finals the following year. The Owls have been in decline since, culminating in relegation to League One this summer.

But they still held a big lure for him.

“I’m delighted to be back," he said. "There was interest elsewhere but once I heard of Wednesday’s interest and spoke to the gaffer the decision was easy for me.

“He’s told me how he wants the team to play, what he expects from me, and it suits me perfectly.

“I had a fantastic time here, Wednesday are a special club to me, and it’s about unfinished business too.

“We came so close to promotion twice and that will be the aim again, this time from League One.

“I’ve been there before, I know what it’s all about and what to expect. The last time I was there it ended in promotion and that is the ambition now.”

Hunt, who began his career at Huddersfield Town, joined Crystal Palace in 2013 without ever playing senior football for them. He was loaned to Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United and Wednesday before joining the latter permanently in January 2016.

In all he made 108 appearances for the Owls before joining Bristol City in 2018.

The Robins released him at the end of the season despite 37 Championship starts in 2020-21, a reflection of the pandemic cost-cutting throughout the Football League.

He joins Jaden Brown, Dennis Adeniran and Mide Oladipo as Moore's new recruits.

Meanwhile, the August 21 League One game at Rotherham will now kick off at 1pm on police advice.