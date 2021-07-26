Jack Muldoon and George Thomson's new Harrogate Town contracts about moving forward, not standing still

Days after one of the stalwarts who helped the Sulphurites from Conference North to the Football League, goalkeeper James Belshaw, moved on, two more have signed new contracts.
Thompson says he has done so because he believes the club can progress further.
“The club has come a long, long way and we’ve made some unbelievable memories as a group of lads and as a club, fans, staff, everybody included," said the midfielder, who is 29.
“Our target is to go make some more memories, whether that be getting to Wembley again or achieving another promotion, it doesn’t stop now.”
Thompson scored the opening goal in last year's Conference play-off final then followed it up by being named player of Harrogate's debut season in the Football League.
Muldoon, who joined a year later than Thompson in 2018, has been the club's top-scorer for each of his three seasons.
“When I first arrived we got into the National League play-offs, second season was promotion and then in the third, we stayed in League Two,” said the 32-year-old striker.
“I want to be at a club that wants to be going somewhere, not someone who’s just happy to stay comfy.”
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.