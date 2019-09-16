Jacob Brown aims to make up for lost time with Barnsley

Jacob Brown has spoken of his pride after making his first Championship start for Barnsley in the 2-0 home defeat against Leeds United.

The Halifax-born midfielder has worked his way through the academy system at Oakwell but an injury setback in pre-season ruled him out of the opening weeks after playing a valuable part in last season’s promotion campaign.

Back in action: Barnsley's Jacob Brown is tackled by 'Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski. 'Picture: Tony Johnson

He was given the nod by head coach Daniel Stendel but the Reds were left to rue a number of missed chances in the defeat.

Brown had a curling effort tipped over by Kiko Casilla early in the second half but late goals from Eddie Nketiah and Mateusz Klich won it for the visitors.

“It is a proud moment for me, coming up through the academy and then to start my first game in the Championship,” said Brown.

“After being out for five months and then to come in against Leeds, it was hard but I take positives from it and, hopefully, I will get better as the season goes on.

“I just want to keep playing at the highest level that I can and keep learning from it. When you are an attacking player all you want to do is get goals and assists and we need that to win games, so that is my aim.”

Barnsley and Leeds have confirmed they are “working together” after crowd trouble marred Sunday’s game.

South Yorkshire Police have also opened an investigation after four arrests were made.

A spokesperson said: “Barnsley Football Club and Leeds United Football Club are greatly disappointed by reports of violence at yesterday’s game and will be working together to assess the matter.”