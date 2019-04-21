Jan Siewert will not entertain talk of Huddersfield Town setting unwanted records

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Jan Siewert insists the possibility of the club making history for all the wrong reasons will not affect his thinking for the rest of the season.

The Terriers slumped to a 14th home defeat – and 27th overall – courtesy of two goals from Watford’s Gerard Deulofeu.

Karlan Grant did grab a late consolation but Town are still in line to set several unwanted Premier League records.

With just the visit of Manchester United to come, Huddersfield have already matched the record number of home defeats in a season set by Sunderland in 2002-03 and 2005-06.

The 20 goals scored by the club this season is also a joint record low with Derby County, while Siewert’s men are just two more defeats short of joining Ipswich, Sunderland and Derby in losing a record 29 games.

Town also must find the net twice at the John Smith’s Stadium to pass Manchester City’s all-time top flight record of just 10 home goals in a season.

“I am not here to talk about records or any stuff,” said the German. “I am a positive guy and I won’t change my mindset, and this is also a message for the squad.

“Look at our supporters (against Watford). I had the feeling we were fighting to go top of the table. I could not be prouder of this.

“If you get hits, it is hard to take. But, please, look at the chances that we had and the performances of players who have had injuries.

“Players like Isaac Mbenza or (Juninho) Bacuna, or what Karlan did after a week where we really suffered. I didn’t even know that he could play 25 minutes.

“This shows the heart of these players. I feel the same.”

Grant moved clear at the top of the Town goal-scoring charts via his fourth since joining from Charlton Athletic in January. “The defeat was frustrating,” added the striker.

