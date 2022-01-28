There has been plenty of activity across Yorkshire so far this month, although a number of the county's sides are still to make any progress with new signings.

Rotherham United, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town are some clubs yet to bring any new faces through the door, but the trio have all been linked with players in the last 24 hours.

Liverpool have rejected initial approaches from Monaco and Leeds for forward Takumi Minamino. The Japan international has made 18 appearances this season but only six of those have been starts and four of those came in the Carabao Cup (Press Association).

INTEREST: From Leeds United in Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino. Picture: PA Wire.

Hull City have rejected an offer worth over £10m from Brentford for Keane Lewis Potter (BBC Humberside - MORE).

Reports in Ireland claim that former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly has agreed a move to Rotherham United (Irish Independent - MORE).

Sheffield United's search for a new centre-back are still “nowhere” near being completed, manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted (The Star - MORE).

Huddersfield Town are among the Championship promotion contenders, along with Blackburn Rovers, showing interest in prolific non-league striker Kyle Wootton (Mail Online - MORE).

APPROACH REJECTED: Hull City have reportedly turned down an offer from Brentford for Keane Lewis-Potter.

In The Yorkshire Post, Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips has revealed he is ‘feeling good’ and targeting a March return from his hamstring injury (MORE).

West Ham striker Mipo Odubeko - who spent the first half of the season on loan at Huddersfield Town - has become Doncaster Rovers' sixth signing of the January transfer window while Omar Bogle has joined Hartlepool (MORE).

Out-of-favour Barnsley defender Toby Sibbick has joined SPL side Hearts for an undisclosed fee (MORE).

Hull City have confirmed the appointment of Shota Arveladze as the club’s new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal (MORE).