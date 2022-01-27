Yorkshire clubs continue to be linked with new arrivals with the latest batch of gossip containing some good news for Hull City and potentially for Leeds United.

Leeds are among three Premier League clubs showing interest in Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. Newcastle United are reported to among the sides looking at the player while Brentford are said to have made an offer for the Welshman (The Athletic - MORE).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo beyond this season is up "in the air" with the player out of contract this summer (The Star - MORE).

Cardiff City are plotting a move to sign Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu this month (Football Insider - MORE).

Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater is set to become Hull City's first signing of the January transfer window (Yorkshire Post - MORE).

In The Yorkshire Post, new Bradford City signing Tom Elliott's sights are focused on helping to take the Bantams up the League Two table after becoming their fifth capture of a busy January transfer window (MORE).

Shota Arveladze is set to be formally introduced as the new Hull City head coach at a press conference on Friday lunch-time (MORE).

LINKED: Leeds United are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson. Picture: Getty Images.

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Birmingham City defender Harlee Dean on loan for the remainder of the season (MORE).