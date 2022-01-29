The window will close at 11pm on Monday, with a number of deals going through across Yorkshire this week.

Plenty of the county's clubs are expected to have a busy few days, with all the latest news and gossip wrapped up below.

New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is hoping to wrap up four transfers in the final days of this month, starting with a forward in Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, who he compared to a young Mohamed Salah, and was adamant he will not be selling highly-rated Keane Lewis-Potter at any price (Yorkshire Post - MORE).

BUSY FEW DAYS: For new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali. Picture: PA Wire.

Barnsley are hoping to make a much-needed first breakthrough of a tough January transfer window by bringing in Metz midfielder Amine Bassi on loan (Yorkshire Post - MORE).

West Ham are considering a 'shock raid' for Leeds United star Raphinha, who arrived at Elland Road for a £17m fee in October 2020. The Hammers are looking to get a potential deal done before the end of the month (The Mirror - MORE).

Rotherham United are "on the brink" of adding another attacker to their squad, with the Millers hoping to bring the unnamed player in on loan before the close of the window (Rotherham Advertiser - MORE).

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is hopeful the club can do some business before the transfer window closes on Monday night (Teesside Live - MORE).