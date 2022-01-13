Meanwhile, Leeds United confirmed that young defender Cody Drameh would spend the rest of the season on loan at Cardiff City.

There are plenty of rumours circling today as Yorkshire clubs look to do more business to bolster their options for the remainder of the campaign.

The Telegraph have reported that Barnsley are one of three Championship clubs interested in signing highly-rated Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan. The Red Devils were believed to have paid just under £20m for the Ivorian early last year, as he joined the club from Atalanta (The Telegraph - MORE).

Mikel Arteta has insisted that former Leeds United loan player Eddie Nketiah will be staying at the Emirates Stadium this window, despite reports linking him with a move away from the club - with Leeds and Brighton reportedly interested in the player (Sussex Live - MORE).

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of Australian midfielder Riley McGree, with the player now in talks with the club. Reports yesterday revealed that Boro made a last-ditch move to beat Celtic to the player's signature (The Northern Echo - MORE).

Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are 'keeping tabs' on Burnley left-back Anthony Glennon who is currently on loan at League Two side Barrow (Football Insider - MORE).

In The Yorkshire Post, Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh is keen to utilise his opportunity for an extended run of first-team games to his full advantage after completing his loan move to Cardiff City (MORE).

Doncaster Rovers are seeking to follow up the capture of striker Kieran Agard with the addition of another experienced figure in the shape of midfielder John-Joe O’Toole (MORE).

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are one of two League One clubs interested in Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe, according to reports (MORE).