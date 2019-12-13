January transfer window 2020: opening and closing dates for the England transfer window and rules explained

Once the Christmas shopping season ends, the football one begins.

Both of England's top tiers will be working round the clock throughout January in an attempt to start 2020 in the best shape possible.

Could Bez Lubala be on his way to Sheffield Wednesday this January? Picture:Bryn Lennon (Getty Images)

For Huddersfield, that begins with trimming some fat from their wage budget - with Terence Kongolo, Adama Diakhaby, Isaac Mbenza, Reece Brown and Herbert Bockhorn all expected to be moved on in January if suitors can be found.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has already confirmed that his side will look to make moves in the opposite direction as they seek to continue their incredible campaign into 2020. He explained recently that “two or three positions are a little bit light and we need to make sure performances and results aren't affected."

Meanwhile, Wednesday have been linked with a move for Crawley Town forward Bez Lubala in a bid to add to their firepower.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Hull will seek to move into the top half of the table, perhaps while Middlesborough may turn to Aberdeen's in-form striker Sam Cosgrove to help them stay out of the drop zone.

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove has been in fine form this season. Picture: Mark Runnacles (Getty Images)

Barnsley will try find someone to claw their way off the bottom of the table, while Leeds may also make additions as they seek to hold on to pole position.

Read More: Barnsley FC head coach Gerhard Struber confirms that the loan market is an attractive option in January

Each team now has a clearer idea of where their weaknesses lie and which areas need re-enforced this January.

Here’s a quick guide to how they can go about doing so during January's transfer window.

When does the transfer window open?

For English Premier League, Championship and Football League clubs, the January transfer window opens for business as soon as the New Year begins, on Wednesday 1 January.

This means that teams will be able to start wheeling and dealing as soon as January gets underway, should they choose to.

The same is true for teams across the border in Scotland, as well as for those in France, Germany and China.

Clubs in Spain and Italy delay their window by a day, with deals beginning on Thursday 2 January instead.

For teams based in Portugal, the transfer period doesn’t begin until 3 January, while those in Russia will be waiting all the way to 22 January.

What are the rules?

First of all, players who are signed on 1 or 2 January will not be eligible to play in that week’s games.

However, after that, teams are free to alter their registered squads throughout the January transfer period, meaning any other arrivals can take to the field as soon as they turn up.

Secondly, deals in England which are still being hammered out when the window snaps shut can still be completed. Between 9pm and 11pm, clubs can submit the details of any ongoing negotiations using a Deal Sheet, giving them until midnight that day to get the deal finished.

After the window closes, no more transfers can be made between clubs. Previously, the Emergency Loan rule allowed sides to make loan deals outwith the transfer period to cover unexpected gaps (like serious injuries) but this was scrapped in 2016.

Free agents – players that are not contracted to any club – can still sign for a team at any point in the season.

When does it close?

For English sides, the January transfer window slams shut at 11pm on 31 January. However, as previously mentioned, they can take until midnight to wrap up any deals that have already gotten underway.

Once February begins, though, each of the Yorkshire sides will have to make do with what they have.

The same holds true for teams in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. This means that the five elite divisions of European football will all call a halt to trading at the same time.

Scottish clubs have an extra hour to burn in their quest to get their man, with their window closing at midnight on the same day.

Portuguese clubs have until the end of 1 February to get their deals over the line, while the Russian window runs on until 22 February, and the Chinese one remains open until 27 February.

This is why rumours of lucrative moves to China often persist long after the European transfer season has ended.